Charlottesville declares local emergency related to coronavirus

Published Friday, Mar. 13, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Charlottesville City Council has passed a resolution authorizing a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus.

City Manager and Director of Emergency Management Dr. Tarron Richardson and Fire Chief Andrew Baxter believe that the threat to public health and safety posed by and resulting from the COVID-19 virus is of sufficient severity and magnitude to be an emergency as defined by Virginia Code Section 44-146.16. The Governor of Virginia declared a State of Emergency on March 12, 2020 to prepare and coordinate Virginia’s response to the potential spread of COVID-19.

The declaration activates the Regional Emergency Operations Plan to support coordination of information and resources between the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, and Albemarle County. The Regional Emergency Operations Center will to serve as a link to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management if it should become necessary to access state resources.

View a copy of the local declaration.

At this time, there are no cases reported in our community by Virginia Department of Health. As the Thomas Jefferson Health District makes additional information available, the City of Charlottesville will share any additional precautionary measures with the community through media releases, our website, and via social media.

Local Resources

For the most current information about Coronavirus, visit www.charlottesville.org/coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

Related