Charlottesville Fire Department announces captain promotions

For the first time in 165 years, the Charlottesville Fire Department will promote four firefighters to the rank of Captain at the same time.

Firefighters Robbie Kovarik, Patrick Butler, Zack Werner and Frank Crocker collectively have over 55 years of experience, which includes technical competencies in Hazardous Materials Operations, military experience, Emergency Medical Technicians (Intermediate level), certified as Fire Officers, and with Firefighter Instructor qualifications.

Some of them completed the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and all have completed Incident Command System courses (ICS100, 200, 300, 400, 700, 800). The effective date of their promotions is December 25, 2021.

“Please share with the promoted personnel the congratulations and sincere thanks from the city manager’s 0ffice for their successful completion of the requirements to secure this significant career achievement,” Deputy City Managers Sam Sanders and Ashley Marshall said in a joint statement.

As the department ends the year on a high note, this sets the stage for CFD firefighters to continue their professional development (education, tenure, technical and supervisory skills, committees, community engagement, etc.).

The future is bright for the ISO Class 1 rated and CFAI accredited department and CFD leadership is optimistic that growth will continue with the continued support by the city manager’s office and the community.

