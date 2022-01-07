Charlottesville extends snow removal deadline to Saturday
Charlottesville City Code requires that property owners remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of snowfall.
With the additional snowfall early Friday morning, the existing 24-hour removal period from Monday’s snow was reset. As a result, the deputy city managers have declared 8 a.m. on Friday to be the official end of snowfall. Snow must be removed from sidewalks by 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Should another snow event occur within this 24-hour window, the time frame for removal will reset once again.