Charlottesville extends snow removal deadline to Saturday

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 2:20 pm

Charlottesville City Code requires that property owners remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of snowfall.

With the additional snowfall early Friday morning, the existing 24-hour removal period from Monday’s snow was reset. As a result, the deputy city managers have declared 8 a.m. on Friday to be the official end of snowfall.  Snow must be removed from sidewalks by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Should another snow event occur within this 24-hour window, the time frame for removal will reset once again.