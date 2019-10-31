Charlottesville recommends Friday for safe trick-or-treating

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 11:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Charlottesville and Charlottesville City Schools encourage families to plan for a safe observation of Halloween’s Trick-or-Treating activities.

With inclement weather, including strong winds and severe thunderstorms, anticipated this evening, the City encourages Trick-or-Treating to occur on Friday evening, November 1st. The University of Virginia is moving its Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn to Friday from 5-7 p.m.

We encourage our neighborhoods, organizations, and others that may have events planned for the evening of Halloween to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly.

Related

Comments