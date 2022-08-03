Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to participate in food drive
The Commissioners & Cans Food and Fund Drive, an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, will span statewide once again throughout the month of August.
Commissioners of the Revenue across the Commonwealth – including the City of Charlottesville – will take on the fight against food insecurity.
Now, in its fourth year, the Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is a month-long competition for Commissioners of Revenue offices to join together to raise food and funds for their local food banks throughout Virginia. Offices compete to collect the most food/funds during a time of the year when resources are in short supply and the need remains great.
This year, the Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, with a huge assist from the Charlottesville Fire Department, according to a news release, plan to outraise other localities – with your help.
“We are honored to participate yet again in such a worthwhile cause, and we appreciate the assistance of Chief Smith and the CFD and Chief Durrette and the CPD the with collections and helping spread the word,“ said Todd Divers, Charlottesville commissioner of the revenue.
To participate, food may be dropped off at:
- Outside Charlottesville City Hall main entrance (Downtown Mall side)
- Ridge Street Fire Station
- Fontaine Fire Station
- 250 Bypass Fire Station
- Charlottesville Police Department
Online donations may be made to www.brafb.org/commissioners