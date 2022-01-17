Charlottesville city services affected by Sunday’s winter storm

As a result of snowfall and wintry precipitation across the region, some City of Charlottesville public services have been affected.

Trash and Recycling Collection

Due to hazardous road conditions, City trash and recycling services will not be conducted on Monday, January 17th. Services will operate on a one-day delay for the week with a “sliding” schedule in place. Trash and recycling collection will resume on Tuesday, January 18th and will conclude on Saturday, January 22nd.

Charlottesville Area Transit

Due to inclement weather, CAT plans to begin service at 10 a.m. on Monday. CAT will operate Extended Lifeline Service in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

As the winter storm gradually moves out of our area, we acknowledge the possibility that additional service disruptions may occur. Please check in with the City’s website and social media accounts to receive service updates as they become available:

Charlottesville City Twitter: twitter.com/CvilleCityHall

Charlottesville Public Works Twitter: twitter.com/CvillePW

Charlottesville Area Transit Twitter: twitter.com/RideWithCAT