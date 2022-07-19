Charlottesville Ballet celebrates 15th anniversary season
Charlottesville Ballet is celebrating their 15th anniversary season with performances in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Culpeper.
Celebrate their 15th anniversary season at Beer & Ballet on October 15. This free event is held at Champion Brewing Company in downtown Charlottesville.
The 2022-23 season includes …
- The Nutcracker: Performances in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Culpeper, Dec. 3-18, 2022
- Heartbeats: An intimate performance of classics and new works complete with wine and appetizers, Feb. 10-12, 2023
- Legacy: A special concert to honor Keith Lee and showcase Virginia choreographers, in Lynchburg, March 18, 2023
- Cinderella: Audience favorite returns to the stage, May 6 and 13, 2023
Charlottesville Ballet serves as resident dance company at the Academy for the Arts in Lynchburg.
Get more details on the 15th anniversary season online.