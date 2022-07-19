Charlottesville Ballet celebrates 15th anniversary season

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

charlottesville balletCharlottesville Ballet is celebrating their 15th anniversary season with performances in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Culpeper.

Celebrate their 15th anniversary season at Beer & Ballet on October 15. This free event is held at Champion Brewing Company in downtown Charlottesville.

The 2022-23 season includes …

  • The Nutcracker: Performances in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Culpeper, Dec. 3-18, 2022
  • Heartbeats: An intimate performance of classics and new works complete with wine and appetizers, Feb. 10-12, 2023
  • Legacy: A special concert to honor Keith Lee and showcase Virginia choreographers, in Lynchburg, March 18, 2023
  • Cinderella: Audience favorite returns to the stage, May 6 and 13, 2023

Charlottesville Ballet serves as resident dance company at the Academy for the Arts in Lynchburg.

Get more details on the 15th anniversary season online.

 


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.