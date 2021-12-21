Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® installs 2022 leadership

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2022 President Pam Dent during a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony last week at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

Dent is a REALTOR® with Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc. She has been an active member in the Association since 2006 – volunteering on various master groups, committees, and councils since 2009. In addition, she has been a REALTORS® Political Action Committee Major Investor since 2017. Before her real estate career, Dent trained and sold horses.

In addition to Dent’s installation, the following Officers and Directors were also installed:

Officers

President-elect, S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

Treasurer, Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty Group

Immediate Past President, Quinton Beckham, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

Directors

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – Westfield Ginger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy Keith Davis, Nest Realty Group Keith Smith, YES Realty Partners Woody Fincham, Accurity Fincham & Associates, Inc. Amanda Spigone, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville Georgia Lindsey, Nest Realty Group Candice van der Linde, RE/MAX Realty Specialists – Charlottesville Ben Reeves, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville Josh White, Story House Real Estate

As part of the installation program, Immediate Past President Quinton Beckham announced the recipients of the prestigious President’s Award. This award is given to members who’ve made significant contributions to the Association’s success in the past year.

The recipients included Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists – Charlottesville; Keith Davis, Nest Realty Group; and Pat Widhalm, Real Estate III – North.

