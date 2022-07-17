Charleston RiverDogs hold off Lynchburg Hillcats, win 6-3
The Lynchburg Hillcats late-inning rally falls short as the Charleston RiverDogs bent but did not break in their 6-3 victory.
The Hillcats (8-12) had the bases loaded on three different occasions but could only muster two runs in those situations off RiverDogs (9-10) pitching.
Charleston scored quickly in the first as the second batter of the game, Carson Williams, would smack a home run to left field to give them the early lead. From there, Will Dion would settle down to register his second 10-strikeout game, tying a career high.
However, after he turned it over to the bullpen, things went awry. Charleston scored five runs in the seventh inning in a variety of ways including several doubles. The RiverDogs would then have to fight through the last few innings to hold onto the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Hillcats were able to get one run back after Jorge Burgos grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Luis Durango. Then in the eighth, the Hillcats would score two more runs without registering a hit when the RiverDogs bullpen struggled to throw strikes. However, the Hillcats would leave the go-ahead run at the dish to end the inning.
In the ninth, the Hillcats would bring the tying run to the dish but could not bring any more runs home. Throughout the night, the Hillcats struggled to get the key hit with runners in scoring position.
The Hillcats and RiverDogs will square off one final time before the all-star break on Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.