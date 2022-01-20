Charges filed against teen for school threat at Albemarle High School

Published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 2:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A teen has been charged in response to a Jan. 11 threat made to Albemarle High School through social media.

Brayan Jafet Galeas Oliva, 18, of Albemarle County, was charged on Wednesday, according to Albemarle County Police. for the threat on Albemarle High School made on January 11, 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

ACPD would like to take this opportunity to encourage families to review the following online and social media safety tips. Read them, discuss them with your students, and reach out with any questions or concerns.

Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly.

Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.

Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.

Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.

In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, text, or an internet site, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police.

ACPD will work with the school to develop a plan of action.

At no point should anyone share it with friends or post it online.

Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps. While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private.

Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.