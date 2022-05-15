Ceremony to mark completion of Friendly City Trail coming May 25

A vital piece of community connectivity and avenue for outdoor recreation will soon get its moment in the spotlight, as all in Harrisonburg are invited to come out and celebrate the completion of the Friendly City Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the bridge in Hillandale Park on Wednesday, May 25, at 1 p.m.

The popular park is just one of the many local destinations now linked together thanks to the more than 2-mile trail, which runs from Harrisonburg High School and Bluestone Elementary School on Garbers Church Road, along Heritage Oaks Golf Course and through Hillandale Park, to the Wyndham Woods neighborhood and Thomas Harrison Middle School, then connecting to Westover Park.

The completion of the much anticipated, and already well[1]used, trail adds another tool for Harrisonburg Public Works in the department’s efforts to create a walkable, bikeable community.

“Seeing how many people in our community are already using the trail before the finishing touches were completed has shown us how needed this project was,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We are very grateful for the support from Harrisonburg City Council and our partner departments like Harrisonburg Parks & Rec in the creation of this amenity, and for our residents’ participation in the selection of a name for the Friendly City Trail. This was a community effort, and now it is available for our community to enjoy.”

The Friendly City Trail joins a growing list of safe, accessible paths across the city, such as the Northend Greenway between Suter Street and Mount Clinton Pike, and the Bluestone Trail between Port Republic Road and Stone Spring Road.

Areas to walk and bicycle also are available at most City parks.

