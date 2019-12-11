Carter signs on to two GOP bills

Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, has joined as a co-patron on two bills with Republican chief patrons, making him the only House Democrat currently signed on to legislation with a Republican legislator.

HB 43, put forward by Republican Del. Mark Cole and co-patroned by Republican Dels. Dave LaRock and Joseph McNamara, ensures that voters who live in split precincts will have their votes counted. SB 57, put forward by Republican Sen. David Suetterlein, requires candidates for constitutional and local offices to file campaign finance reports electronically.

Carter is now a co-patron of both bills.

“This isn’t about bipartisanship for its own sake,” said Carter. “We’re not going to water down outcomes just to bring the other side on board. But if it’s good legislation, it’s good legislation, and I’ll work with anyone to get it done.”

The bills await referral to committee.

