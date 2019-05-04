Cadence Inc. announces acquisition of Arcor Laser

Cadence Inc. has acquired the assets of Arcor Laser Services, LLC. Arcor is a leader in laser processing, providing customers with advanced laser welding, laser cutting, machining, marking, and micro-drilling services.

“The addition of Arcor’s laser expertise represents our latest investment in building a broad platform of precision technologies and supply chain services for our customers,” stated CEO Alan Connor. “We continue to accelerate our efforts to provide our customers with highly technical solutions to help improve their products and are extremely pleased with the industry-leading laser processing portfolio that Arcor brings to our team.”

Founded by Gary Francoeur in 2004, Arcor specializes in precision laser welding, machining, marking, and drilling, as well as turnkey systems integration. Arcor is also a leading expert in the integration of laser processes into Swiss machining centers, enabling complex fabrication at a lower cost. The company is located in Suffield, Connecticut and consists of two facilities totaling 30,000 square feet.

“We are very excited to join the Cadence team and expand our business,” said Gary Francoeur. “Cadence is a great complement for our current manufacturing capabilities and we serve similar medical device and industrial markets. We see strong opportunities for growth and believe that Cadence has the team and the resources that will enable us to do so.”

Tony Freeman of A.S. Freeman Advisors, LLC, advised Cadence and Steve Pappas, Touchstone Advisors, LLC, advised Arcor in connection with the transaction.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google