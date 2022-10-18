Menu
burlington ribbon cutting on friday in waynesboros town center
Culture

Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

burlingtonThe sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday at 7:45 a.m. To highlight Burlington’s commitment to giving back to the community, the retailer will be donating $5,000 to Wenonah Elementary School through AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to help teachers purchase materials for their classrooms.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers up to 60 percent off retail prices for brand name merchandise, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a store in Waynesboro. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products.”

The 821D Town Center Drive location will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Incentives for opening weekend

  • On Friday, the first 200 customers, age 18 and up, will receive a $5 bonus card to use toward their first purchase.
  • On Saturday, the store will be giving the first 200 customers, age 18 and up, a WOW! Buck to scratch off with prizes up to $250 toward their purchase.
  • On Sunday, Burlington will give customers a free tote, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

For more information about the company, visit www.burlington.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

