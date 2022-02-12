Brunswick County young farmer appointed to Farm Bureau national committee

Virginia young farmers will be represented nationally by Brunswick County agriculturalist Matt Fimon, who recently was appointed to serve on the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee.

Since 2018, Fimon has served on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Committee with his wife, Lindy Tucker Fimon, who chairs that body. The couple run a beef cow-calf and hay operation with her family in Lunenburg and Brunswick counties. He also works as a human resources manager for a marble manufacturer.

“We enjoy Farm Bureau Young Farmers because it is growing and stretching our leadership experiences by exposing us to challenges and issues faced by producers across the state on both farm and policy fronts,” Fimon said. “And now I’m looking forward to strengthening the influence of our organization on the national level.

“By creating a widespread network of people who share our love of the land, we thrive on building relationships with other young farmers, and sharing their love of ag!”

Fimon is one of 16 appointed farmer leaders representing all regions of the U.S. Members will serve on governing boards and committees at local, state and national levels for two year terms. Committee members are responsible for program planning, which includes the coordination of YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January, and AFBF’s Harvest for All, a food donation program.

“Serving our communities and engaging to build trust and share the compelling story of agriculture are cornerstones of national program committee work,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We welcome these Farm Bureau members and applaud their dedication.”

National committee members are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus.

Learn more online about AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers at fb.org/programs/young-farmers-and-ranchers.