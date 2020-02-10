Brogdon, Harris named Olympic hoops team finalists

Virginia alums Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris are among the 44 finalists for spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

The two join a group including nine members of the 2016 gold medal-winning U.S. team on the finalists list, including Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry and Klay Thompson.

The list also includes 2012 Olympics alums Anthony Davis, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, and 2008 alum Dwight Howard.

“This is the first step in USA Basketball identifying the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo,” said Jerry Colangelo, who has served as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team since 2005.

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, is averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game and a career-best 7.3 assists per game for Indiana in 2019-2020.

Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, is averaging a career-best 13.7 points per game for Brooklyn, and will defend his three-point championship at NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago on Saturday.

