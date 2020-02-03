Broadway man dies in single-vehicle crash on Route 259
Virginia State Police Trooper N. Slate is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Saturday night on Route 259.
A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling east on Route 259 two-tenths of a mile east of Route 946 at 9:20 p.m. when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, collided with a utility pole, and a fence.
The driver of the Mercury, Ronnie W. Wolfe, 61, of Broadway, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Wolfe was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.
The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.