Broadway man dies in single-vehicle crash on Route 259

Published Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 2:13 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper N. Slate is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Saturday night on Route 259.

A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling east on Route 259 two-tenths of a mile east of Route 946 at 9:20 p.m. when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, collided with a utility pole, and a fence.

The driver of the Mercury, Ronnie W. Wolfe, 61, of Broadway, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Wolfe was wearing a seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

