Bridgewater College student team to participate in Ethics Bowl

Four students from Bridgewater College will participate in The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges’ 21st annual statewide collegiate Wells Fargo Ethics Bowl on Feb. 9-10, on the campus of the University of Lynchburg.

The Bridgewater College team will compete head-to-head against other highly qualified student teams from Virginia’s 15 leading independent colleges and universities, deliberating a variety of case studies highlighting ethical dilemmas.

The members of the Bridgewater College student team are:

Fiona Lane-Sweeney, a senior from Hillsville, Va.

Mary Monaco, a junior from Alexandria, Va.

Eli Quay, a senior from Bridgewater, Va.

Sabrina Volponi, a senior from East Elmhurst, N.Y.

The faculty coordinator for the team is Dr. Kevin Pallister, Assistant Professor of History and Political Science.

Many notable individuals from a variety of career fields including: business, law, education, finance, journalism and others will listen to team presentations and offer reactions to the students’ presentations.

The Ethics Bowl program will commence with an opening session at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in the University of Lynchburg’s Sydnor Performance Hall in Schewel Hall, with the first matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in various rooms throughout Schewel Hall. On Monday, Feb. 10, rounds 3 and 4 will begin at 8:45 a.m.

The final round of competition will take place at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the Sydnor Performance Hall. The public is invited to attend the match sessions free of charge. The winning team will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The team from Washington and Lee University took home the Batten Trophy at the 2019 Ethics Bowl.

Founded in 1952, the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges is a nonprofit fund-raising partnership supporting the programs and students of 15 leading independent colleges in the Commonwealth: Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, Mary Baldwin University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg, University of Richmond, Virginia Wesleyan University, and Washington and Lee University.

For additional information on the VFIC, visit www.vfic.org.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

