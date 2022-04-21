Bridgewater College presents Alumni Association award, scholarships

The Bridgewater College Alumni Association recognized more than a dozen BC students with Alumni Legacy Scholarships and one student with the Citizenship Award.

Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent(s) graduated from Bridgewater College. Receiving Alumni Legacy Scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year are:

Meghan Bailey , a junior health and exercise science major from Suffolk, Va., child of Curtis and Kelly Ellis ’94 Bailey.

, a junior health and exercise science major from child of Curtis and Kelly Ellis ’94 Bailey. Garrett Estep , a junior psychology major from Mount Jackson, Va., child of Matthew ’97 and Elizabeth Simmons ’97 Estep.

, a junior psychology major from child of Matthew ’97 and Elizabeth Simmons ’97 Estep. Kiersten Fultz , a sophomore biochemistry major from Weyers Cave, Va ., child of James and Deborah Mastronicola ’90 Fultz.

, a sophomore biochemistry major from ., child of James and Deborah Mastronicola ’90 Fultz. Rheannon Fultz , a sophomore biology major from Weyers Cave, Va., child of James and Deborah Mastronicola ’90 Fultz.

, a sophomore biology major from child of James and Deborah Mastronicola ’90 Fultz. Tristan Gordon , a sophomore business administration major from Shenandoah, Va ., child of Donald ’96 and Megan Gomez ’99 Gordon.

, a sophomore business administration major from ., child of Donald ’96 and Megan Gomez ’99 Gordon. Peyton Gregory , a junior health and physical education major from Owings, Md ., child of Vincent ’96 and Sasha Morris ’96 Gregory.

, a junior health and physical education major from ., child of Vincent ’96 and Sasha Morris ’96 Gregory. Reilly Heinbaugh , a sophomore business administration major from Mercersburg, Pa., child of Cory ’97 and Amanda Taylor ’98 Heinbaugh.

, a sophomore business administration major from child of Cory ’97 and Amanda Taylor ’98 Heinbaugh. Faith Helm , a junior business administration major from Woodbridge, Va., child of William and Anita Bush ’89 Helm.

, a junior business administration major from child of William and Anita Bush ’89 Helm. Leisha Nissley , a senior music major from Mount Crawford, Va., child of Jonathan and Andrea Beery ’95 Nissley.

, a senior music major from child of Jonathan and Andrea Beery ’95 Nissley. Joshua Nuckols , a junior business administration major from Richmond, Va., child of Harold ’89 and Margaret Coxon ’90 Nuckols.

, a junior business administration major from child of Harold ’89 and Margaret Coxon ’90 Nuckols. Madalyn Paladino , a sophomore business administration major from Timberville, Va ., child of James ’91 and Lisa Cave Paladino ’95.

, a sophomore business administration major from ., child of James ’91 and Lisa Cave Paladino ’95. Marshall Rhodes , a sophomore business administration major from Broadway, Va ., child of Philip and Tracy Halterman ’95 Rhodes.

, a sophomore business administration major from ., child of Philip and Tracy Halterman ’95 Rhodes. Benjamin Riddle , a junior family and consumer sciences major from Rocky Mount, Va ., child of Timothy and Tara Myers ’95 Riddle.

, a junior family and consumer sciences major from ., child of Timothy and Tara Myers ’95 Riddle. Alexander Smith, a junior business administration major from Basye, Va., child of Ashley ’85 and Ann Smith.

The Citizenship Award is presented annually to a senior who has demonstrated citizenship and made contributions within the college community.

The recipient of this year’s Citizenship Award is Tyrone Warren II, a senior biochemistry major and criminal justice minor from Unionville, Va.

Warren is a member of the Bridgewater College football and track and field teams, as well as part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Omicron Delta Kappa honor society and BC United—a peer education and bystander education organization that addresses issues of sexual violence and substance use.

Off campus, Warren has interned with the Orange County (Va.) Circuit Courts, modeled with Maître Models and coached youth basketball. He is an active member of his home church, Orange Grove Baptist Church in Unionville.

Following graduation in May, Warren plans to start his career as a forensic biologist and lab technician.

“I aim to provide justice for individuals who are unable to do so for themselves and establish a stable life centered around catering to the needs of my family,” Warren said.

