Bridgewater businessman Chris Runion announces for GOP nomination in 25th House District

Shenandoah Valley native Chris Runion announced his Republican candidacy for the 25th House of Delegates District on Wednesday.

A day earlier, long-time 25th District Del. Steve Landes confirmed that he will not seek re-election, instead throwing his hat into the ring for the open Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk position.

“I want to thank Del. Landes for his many years of exceptional service. His dedication to education issues and his important role in crafting Virginia’s budgets are examples of a true Virginia statesman. It’s a legacy that I hope to emulate and attempt to fill the large shoes that he is leaving.” said Runion.

Runion and his wife Jennifer live on a small farm near Bridgewater, where Chris owns and operates Eddie Edwards Signs. The Shenandoah Valley native attended Virginia Tech and received his MBA from JMU.

After college, he settled in Rockingham County, and worked for a large poultry company for a decade before acquiring a small business, raised a family, and has lead a number of community organizations in Shenandoah Valley.

“It is this passion for serving the community that has compelled me to seek to expand my impact as a member of the House of Delegates. I was raised here in the Valley, I’ve run my business and raised my family here, and I know many of the issues facing the people of the 25th District because I’ve worked on them in a number of roles over the years,” said Runion.

Runion has served as Vice Chair of the Rockingham Republican Committee and been involved in several GOP campaigns in the Shenandoah Valley.

Voters will choose the Republican nominee for the 25th House of Delegates District in a Firehouse primary on Saturday, April 27th from 10 am to 4 pm. The 25th House of Delegates District is made up of parts of Albemarle County, parts of Augusta County, and parts of Rockingham County.

Augusta County Voting Location

Augusta County Government Center: 18 Government Center Lane, Verona, Virginia, 24482

Precincts in HD25: Crimora, Dooms, Fishersville, Fort Defiance, New Hope, Verona, Weyers Cave, Wilson

Rockingham County Voting Location

Bridgewater Town Office (Arey Assembly Hall): 201 Green Street, Bridgewater, Virginia 22812

Precincts in HD25: Port Republic, Grottoes, Massanetta Springs, Crossroads, West Bridgewater, Montezuma, Mt

Crawford, North River, Ottobine, East Bridgewater

Albemarle County Voting Location

Crozet Library: 2020 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932

Precincts in HD25: Brownsville, Crozet, East Ivy, Ivy Jack Jouett, Mechums River, Yellow Mountain

