Bridge weight limit postings changed in Lynchburg District

The weight limit on several bridges in the ten-county Lynchburg District was lowered following recent routine annual inspections.

In Pittsylvania County, the weight limit for vehicles on the Route 40 Bridge over Pigg River was posted at 27 tons for single unit trucks and 36 tons, four tons lower than the legal limit, for semi-trailers. This structure carries an average of 2669 vehicles per day.

The weight limit on the Route 686 Bridge over Rocky Branch, also in Pittsylvania County, which carries 135 vehicles per day, was reduced to 17 tons.

The Route 660 Bridge over Opossum Creek in Campbell County and the Route 638 Bridge over Williams Creek in Nelson County were posted at 21 tons. These structures carry 691 and 612 vehicles per day, respectively.

The structures listed above are not currently programmed for repair/replacement.

The weight limit on the Route 664 Bridge over Angola Creek in Cumberland County was lowered to nine tons. This structure carries 61 vehicles per day and is currently scheduled for replacement with a box culvert in Fiscal Year 2020.

Exceeding the posted weight limit could lead to additional structural damage and/or bridge failure.

