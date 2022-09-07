bridge issue forces closure of northbound lane on interstate 81 in augusta county

A bridge on northbound Interstate 81 at the 234.1 mile marker has developed a nearly three-square-foot-wide hole, leading VDOT to close the right lane of the interstate as a contractor is set to arrive at the scene to begin repairs.

The bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad is located about a mile south of the Weyers Cave exit.

A contractor will arrive at the site later today to perform emergency bridge repairs and work into the night to repair the hole.

Motorists should expect the right lane of northbound I-81 to remain closed through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Travelers can take the following alternate routes to avoid the backups on I-81: