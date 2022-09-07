Bridge issue forces closure of northbound lane on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
A bridge on northbound Interstate 81 at the 234.1 mile marker has developed a nearly three-square-foot-wide hole, leading VDOT to close the right lane of the interstate as a contractor is set to arrive at the scene to begin repairs.
The bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad is located about a mile south of the Weyers Cave exit.
A contractor will arrive at the site later today to perform emergency bridge repairs and work into the night to repair the hole.
Motorists should expect the right lane of northbound I-81 to remain closed through 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Travelers can take the following alternate routes to avoid the backups on I-81:
- I-81 northbound travelers can take exit 227, onto Route 612 westbound and then right onto Route 11 northbound and then right onto Route 256, rejoining I-81 northbound at exit 235 in Weyers Cave.
- I-64 westbound travelers can take exit 96, onto North Delphine/Route 340, left onto Route 256 and then rejoin I-81 at exit 235. Or travelers can continue on Route 340 to Port Republic Road. Turn left onto Port Republic Road and rejoin I-81 at exit 245 in Harrisonburg.