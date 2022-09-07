Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
bridge issue forces closure of northbound lane on interstate 81 in augusta county
Local

Bridge issue forces closure of northbound lane on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

A bridge on northbound Interstate 81 at the 234.1 mile marker has developed a nearly three-square-foot-wide hole, leading VDOT to close the right lane of the interstate as a contractor is set to arrive at the scene to begin repairs.

The bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad is located about a mile south of the Weyers Cave exit.

A contractor will arrive at the site later today to perform emergency bridge repairs and work into the night to repair the hole.

Motorists should expect the right lane of northbound I-81 to remain closed through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Travelers can take the following alternate routes to avoid the backups on I-81:

  • I-81 northbound travelers can take exit 227, onto Route 612 westbound and then right onto Route 11 northbound and then right onto Route 256, rejoining I-81 northbound at exit 235 in Weyers Cave.
  • I-64 westbound travelers can take exit 96, onto North Delphine/Route 340, left onto Route 256 and then rejoin I-81 at exit 235. Or travelers can continue on Route 340 to Port Republic Road. Turn left onto Port Republic Road and rejoin I-81 at exit 245 in Harrisonburg.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi

Victory Worship Center will host a forum about the proposed new Augusta County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham

Left tackle Jonathan Leech could be in the starting lineup for Virginia’s road opener at Illinois on Saturday.

football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
staunton

Forum scheduled for Staunton City Council and School Board candidates
Rebecca Barnabi
vaccine healthcare

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now available in Blue Ridge Health District
Crystal Graham
music

Blue Ridge Rock Festival to increase traffic in Halifax County this week
Staff/Wire
tyler burton richmond

Richmond Basketball: Syracuse, St. John’s, Clemson highlight non-conference slate
Staff/Wire
longwood

Longwood Basketball: Lancers open 2022-2023 at Alabama on Nov. 7
Staff/Wire
charlottesville free clinic

Free Clinic’s annual benefit concert to feature solo performance by Brandi Carlile
Crystal Graham
Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Staff/Wire