Brennan Armstrong learning new Virginia offense under a new QB coach, Taylor Lamb
Brennan Armstrong became a 4,000-yard passer under the tutelage of Jason Beck, but Beck followed Robert Anae to Syracuse.
Armstrong was asked this week at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff to compare Beck to his new quarterback coach, Connor Lamb.
“I grew up with (Beck) four straight years of my college career. He taught me a lot, but I think with Coach Lamb now it’s more of a partnership. I think the relationship I have with Coach Lamb is a lot better in a sense because I feel like it’s a partnership,” Armstrong said.
Honestly, what do you expect him to say, other than that he likes the new guy?
I guess the good news is, he at least seemed like he meant it..
Lamb does seem to have a lot to offer. A young guy himself, just 28, Lamb was a four-year starter at QB at Appalachian State, where he passed for 9,786 yards and 90 touchdowns, and added 2,008 yards and 23 TDs on the ground.
He then apprenticed for two seasons as a grad assistant at South Carolina, before moving on to Gardner-Webb, an FCS program, where he served as QB coach for two seasons, and was the offensive coordinator in 2021.
With new UVA head coach Tony Elliott installing a pro-style offense at Virginia, it was for the best that Beck and Armstrong not have to learn the Elliott scheme together.
Armstrong made it clear that he’s thankful for his time with Beck, who helped him grow into the quarterback that he is now.
“Coach Beck has been great for me. I wouldn’t be in the position I am without him there and the staff that was there,” Armstrong said. “I’m just fortunate that I get to have a different person now with Coach Lamb and gain more knowledge from someone else. That’s the only thing you can really do is just keep getting more knowledge at playing the position.”