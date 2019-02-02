Breaking: Ralph Northam to issue statement at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

The governor’s issue has issued a media advisory reporting that Gov. Ralph Northam will issue a statement to media at the executive mansion at 2:30 p.m. today.

Northam has been under pressure to resign his office in the wake of the release of a 1984 medical-school yearbook photo that reportedly featured Northam and another man dressed in blackface and a KKK hood and robe.

Northam, elected in 2017, acknowledged in a statement Friday evening that he was one of the men in the photo.

Both the House and Senate Democratic caucuses called for Northam to resign in separate media statements late Friday night.

Media reports today have suggested that Northam has been working behind the scenes to elicit support among Democratic leaders to try to avoid having to resign.