Breaking: Authorities looking for inmate who escaped at Augusta County/Highland County line
The Highland County and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on Route 250.
Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail.
According to authorities, Gwin kicked out the window a transport vehicle. The deputy was not injured during the escape.
“Shaun Gwin has escaped from law enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately. Do not approach Mr. Gwin,” Highland County Sheriff Ronald Wimer said.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.