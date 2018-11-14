Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley awarded funds to serve Page, Shenandoah

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley received state general funds to expand existing case management services for individuals affected by brain injury in Page and Shenandoah counties.

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services administers the funds.

DARS Commissioner Kathryn Hayfield commented, “We are pleased that our community partner in the Shenandoah Valley will now be providing specialized case management and other supports to Page and Shenandoah counties. DARS is committed to strengthening Virginia’s statewide network of brain injury services, particularly in those areas identified as underserved. This expansion of services and supports will greatly benefit individuals with brain injury and their family members, providing them a ‘safety net’ to help them move forward following an injury.”

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley provides community-based services for individuals affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley. Services may include:

Case Management

Community Support Services (Life Skills Training)

Positive Behavior Support Facilitation

Education, Outreach & Advocacy

Support Groups

Case Management is the core service provided. It connects individuals to resources and services in the community. Linda Myer, Ph.D., CCC-SLP and President of the Board of Trustees stated, “Often, an individual or family is left to navigate a complex, frustrating and disjointed system once they return home from the hospital or rehab setting. They have recovered from life-threatening injuries only to discover that they have new sets of obstacles and challenges to face such as re-learning activities of daily living, returning to school or work, or managing their finances.”

Tamara Wagester, Executive Director for Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, described Case Management, “After determining what an individual needs and would like to accomplish, our Case Managers identify and coordinate services to help them reach their goals. We also monitor progress toward those goals and build partnerships and teams to create a lasting network for continued support.” Wagester emphasized, “Our primary function is to help individuals affected by brain injury return to their lives – to their homes, careers, school, and communities – to the greatest extent possible.”

The organization will have office space at The Health Place located in Stanley.

“The Health Place is a satellite location of JMU’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services. For many years, Brain Injury Connections has been a valued partner to the Institute’s mission of engaging students in career preparation by promoting scholarship, providing interprofessional learning experiences, and connecting our campus with communities through innovative programs that advance quality of life. We are excited by this new opportunity to include Brain Injury Connections with the other programs we offer in service to Page and Shenandoah Counties.” stated Rhonda Zingraff, Associate Dean and Director of IIHHS, JMU.

