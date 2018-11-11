Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announces Greater Augusta County support group

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley will hold its monthly support group meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 1-3 p.m. This month the group will meet at Staunton Bowling Lanes, located at 831 Greenville Ave, Staunton. For more details about Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., please visit our website at www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc. is a local non-profit that enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources. The organization was first founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Brain Injury Connections combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley.

The non-profit organization’s main service is brain injury case management. Brain Injury Connections is committed to serving those with the greatest need and least resources, and we do not charge a fee for services.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment