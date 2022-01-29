Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation announces new board officers, advisors

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation announced the appointment of new Board of Trustees officers and the addition of members to its Council of Advisors.

The group will provide leadership for the nonprofit organization, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary of partnering with the National Park Service to preserve and enhance one of the most-visited national park units.

The Board of Trustees elected the following officers:

Former vice chair John Mitchell of Hendersonville, N.C, was elected chair. He is the Henderson County manager.

Bob Stout of Blowing Rock, N.C, was named vice chair. He is a retired regional president of US Foods.

Jim Newlin of Meadows of Dan, Va., was selected to be treasurer. He is a retired staff member of the N.C. General Assembly.

Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem, N.C, was elected secretary. She is a senior vice president-manager of retail banking for First Citizens Bank.

The Board of Trustees also includes Alfred G. Adams, Paul Bonesteel, Whitney Brown, Tommy Cabe, Billie Brandon Howell, Bob Lassiter, Jim McDowell, Tanya Marie Pender, Rebecca Reeve, Jerry Starnes, and Jennifer Zuckerman.

The Council of Advisors welcomed new members:

Sam R. Johnson of Dahlonega, Ga. He is the author of Fly Fishing the Blue Ridge Parkway – NC Section, and partner in the Atlanta practice of Newport LLC.

Ken McFadyen of Fincastle, Va. He is the director of economic development for Botetourt County.

The Council of Advisors also includes Greg Andeck, Becky Anderson, Jim Barber, Anne Barnes, Jack Betts, W. Louis Bissette Jr., Philip Blumenthal, Dr. Greg Brown, Hobie Cawood, Bob Clark, Pat Shore Clark, Heather Cotton, Dr. Harvey Durham, Joe Epley, Broaddus Fitzpatrick, Jane George, Donald H. Gest, Peter Givens, Brian Gulden, Wake Hamilton, Charles Higgins, Sean Higgins, Michael Hobbs, David Holt, Raymond Hornak, Dr. Olson Huff, George Kegley, Craig Lancaster, Phil Noblitt, Bob Shepherd, Gary Stewart, Kent Tarbutton, Morgan Tarbutton, Cynthia Evans Tessien, Dr. Anne Mitchell Whisnant, Richard T. “Stick” Williams, and Brad Wilson.

“The Parkway is a vital part of our mountain community’s economy, culture, and history. It’s a treasure that we share with the whole country,” Mitchell said. “With the help of our donors, and volunteers, the Foundation board is committed to helping sustain and improve this asset now and in the future.”

Founded in 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner for the Blue Ridge Parkway. The organization provides support for initiatives along the 469-mile route, including historical and cultural preservation, environmental protection, visitor amenities, and education and outreach.

The Foundation’s work includes programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Parkway, and the award-winning, nationwide Kids in Parks program.

The Foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem in North Carolina, and Roanoke and Galax in Virginia. For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.