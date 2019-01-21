Blockchain boot camp prepares students for work with emerging software platforms

The event will introduce undergraduate and graduate students to blockchain and its place in the 21st century as a secure programming platform with myriad applications.

The morning of the event will be dedicated to the history and evolution of blockchain and the basics of the technology. In the afternoon, students will get hands-on experience using applications on blockchain protocol developed by Block.one, a global leader in blockchain and publisher of the EOSIO blockchain software.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Virginia Tech students to propose and develop innovative solutions to pressing global challenges, such as secure, trustworthy voting systems,” said Kirk Cameron, professor of computer science in the College of Engineering and associate department head for research and engagement. “We believe the local availability of Block.one engineering expertise combined with the energy and creativity of Virginia Tech students will lead to novel and important uses of blockchain technology.”

In May 2018, Block.one made an initial $3 million commitment to the Department of Computer Science to help students build skills in blockchain. Block.one has offices in Hong Kong, California, and Blacksburg.

“As we build the mainstream blockchain infrastructure for communications and commerce, we recognize the importance of working with educational institutions to develop talent and promote blockchain education,” said Brendan Blumer, Block.one chief executive officer, in a previous press release. “Block.one is proud to collaborate with Virginia Tech as it provides future blockchain engineers with the tools to succeed in the industry.”

Virginia Tech alumnus Dan Larimer will contribute knowledge and expertise to the event. Larimer is chief technology officer at Block.one and a specialist in software development and the inventor of the widely adopted Delegated Proof of Stake blockchain consensus mechanism.

“I’m excited to further engage the Virginia Tech community and introduce blockchain technology to students here in Blacksburg,” said Larimer. “Blockchain has infinite uses in the commercial, nonprofit, and private sectors from securing social media accounts to tracking supply chains. The boot camp and challenge, I hope, will stoke an interest in those who want to be part of the blockchain revolution.”

Space for the blockchain boot camp is limited. Students can register here for the event.