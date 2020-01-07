Black ice the issue overnight in Shenandoah Valley

Published Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 5:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Snow in the northern Shenandoah Valley is tapering off. Clearing with some late afternoon sun is in the central to southern part of the area.

Many roads have been plowed and treated, but remain slush covered. Motorists should be alert for slick areas with refreezing tonight especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Travelers are encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for crash listings, road conditions and live camera feeds.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany County.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Bath and Alleghany counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related