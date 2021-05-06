Beyer highlights tools to help Virginians get vaccinated against COVID-19

Eighth District Congressman Don Beyer is highlighting new tools from the White House to help Virginians get vaccinated.

Everyone 16 years or older can now input their ZIP code at www.vaccines.gov / www.vacunas.gov or text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) / VACUNA (822862) to get help making a vaccine appointment at a nearby location.

“Every American adult is eligible right now for a vaccine that will save their lives,” Beyer said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to support national vaccination efforts, with a goal of getting 70 percent of Americans at least one dose by July 4. That goal is achievable, and if we meet it Americans will see substantial progress towards a return to normalcy. It all hinges on as many of us as possible doing our part and getting vaccinated, encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated, and sharing resources that will help keep the country moving towards herd immunity.”

Right now, more than 90 percent of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site. Across the country, there are nearly 40,000 local pharmacies, more than 650 community health centers and hundreds of community vaccination centers and mobile clinics where Americans can get a shot. These new vaccine finder tools make it quicker and more convenient than ever to make an appointment.

Public health officials urge every eligible person to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. The vaccines are safe and effective, providing significant protection against severe illness and helping slow the spread of the virus in our communities. Studies have shown these vaccines to be remarkable effective, causing an 80 percent reduction in deaths and a 70 percent reduction in hospitalizations among seniors.

Under the leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Congress, the pace of vaccination has quickly ramped up over the last three months thanks to the critical resources delivered by the American Rescue Plan. As of this week, more than 105 million Americans are fully vaccinated. More than 147 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including more than 80 percent of seniors, educators, school staff and childcare workers, as well as 90 percent of doctors.

