Beyer blasts Republicans’ anti-vax government shutdown plot

Published Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 5:05 pm

Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement on Republicans’ publicly stated plan to shut down the government in an attempt to block the Biden administration’s COVID vaccination measures.

“Republicans’ plan to shut down the government on purpose to sabotage our pandemic response is extraordinarily cynical and dangerous.

“Vaccines are keeping Americans alive, and they represent the best possible tool we have to fight this pandemic. Countering vaccination efforts at what may prove one of the most critical moments of the pandemic, with the discovery of a concerning new variant, could have disastrous consequences for the American people and the recovering U.S. economy.

“Shutting down the government would inflict unnecessary hardship and fear on the families of millions of federal workers and contractors. It would demonstrate to our allies and our adversaries that our government can be stopped from functioning by a handful of ideologues who only care about appeasing the most radical elements in their political base.

“Anti-science Republicans are demanding a choice between a return to the unchecked spread of Covid we had under the previous Administration and the bungled, self-destructive governance that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Neither of these alternatives is acceptable – Republicans must do their jobs and allow a vote on legislation to avert a shutdown.”

