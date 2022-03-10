Best online cricket betting sites 2022

India is a country where sports betting is developed as much as possible. There are a huge number of gambling platforms offering their services. Moreover, they all have attractive terms of use.

In turn, cricket is the main sport in the country. This means that any online bookmaker must be able to bet on this particular sport.

In our article, we will share with you good cricket betting sites that differ in their advantages.

All about cricket betting in India

If we talk more about cricket betting in India, then 80% of all bets on online bookmakers are on it. This suggests that it is especially profitable for platforms to offer their services in the country.

The second reason why Indians use online betting cricket sites so much is that there are no land-based gambling establishments in the country at all. They and the introduction of this kind of business have been banned in the country since the mid-19th century. For this reason, online platforms, and foreign ones, remain the only legal option for betting. Nothing is said about them in the legislation of the country.

List of the best cricket betting sites

Below we will present you our top good sites for cricket betting. All of them have a number of advantages over their competitors. You will learn about this below. Moreover, each site has an international license, which gives it the right to provide its services legally and safely.

10Cric

A unique platform for online cricket betting. It was established in 2012. The platform immediately received a license from Curacao. The site has good ratings and reviews. Among its main advantages are:

Great bonus up to 30,000 rupees for new players; Effective support service with different communication options such as email (support@10cric.com), phone number (0043720828442), and online chat; Good conditions for players from India, including the availability of currency, necessary payment methods, language, and so on.

Parimatch

The world of sports betting platforms. It is known globally, and also offers its services in a number of countries. It is definitely reliable and safe. Its number of regular users exceeds several hundred thousand. Among other advantages:

Get a bonus when registering up to 12,000 rupees. And increase your deposit by 150%; You can get help from Parimatch at any time. Write them an email (support.in@parimatch.com), VotsAp (+380 68 551 8324) or use the online chat; A wide selection of sporting events. You will find absolutely all kinds of sports.

Betway

A popular platform in India that has thousands of regular users who have been using Betway since 2006. The platform is licensed by Malta. Among the advantages:

Get a bonus of up to 2,500 rupees; You can get help at any time of the day by e-mail (support@betway.com), phone number (+44 808 238 9841), or online chat on the site; A wide payment system that includes the most popular payment options such as Skrill, Visa, UPI, Paysafe, MasterCard, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, and so on.

Rabona

A young platform that started providing its services in 2019. She has a Curacao license, which indicates her safety. Speaking of other advantages:

Get a registration bonus of up to 15,000 rupees; Use all popular payment methods in India; Many other bonuses for all players, both regular and new, including cricket promotions.

Casumo

Another top platform is Casumo. It was launched in 2012 and during this time has acquired a huge number of regular players. It also has a Malta license, which indicates its safety. Among other advantages of the site:

Get up to 15 000 rupees for free after the registration process. Moreover, the bookie increases your deposit in 150%; A huge online casino section for all players; An effective customer support which is available in any time. You can get help via different type of connection such as email, number, or online chat on the site of the bookie.

How do we identify best bookies?

Choosing a safe and high-quality platform is important for any sports betting user. Your further game process and winnings largely depend on this. There are a number of characteristics by which we determine whether a site is good or not. Explore them below:

Availability of a license; Never use sites where there is no license. This may indicate the illegality of the bookmaker, as well as its insecurity. Any website places information about its license in a prominent place. So check if the platform has it before you start the game.

View all the advantages of the platform; Pay attention to all possible pros and cons. Study the bonus system and the degree of its profitability, the support service and its effectiveness, the payment system and its adaptability in the country of operation, the availability of a mobile application and its quality, the appearance of the site and its uniqueness, and so on.

Also, you can see reviews from real players and ratings. According to them, you can understand more about how the bookmaker works from the inside.

FAQ

How popular are cricket betting in India?

Cricket is considered the most popular sport in the country. About 80 percent of all bets on online bookmakers relate to cricket. Moreover, it is a national sport with its own leagues and tournaments.

How do I choose a good betting site?

Pay attention to some aspects such as license availability, pros and cons of the platform, reviews and ratings.

Which sites are best suited for betting on cricket in India?

We can recommend a number of platforms that are completely safe, for example, this is 22bet, Betway, Casumo, 10Cric, Parimatch, Rabona, and 1xBet.

How safe is it to use online gambling platforms in India?

As you know, all gambling platforms and the introduction of such a business are prohibited in the country. However, nothing is said about online betting. Foreign online platforms are legal and safe to use.

Story by Emma Watson