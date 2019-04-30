Best harness for English Bulldogs: Top no-pull bully brands review

While looking to give your dog the best of everything you can afford, you should always note that your dog also should get the best harness you can afford. Some dogs are less difficult to work with. However, not all of them are. Irrespective of the size of your dog, there are a handful of harnesses which you can choose from.

How to Select the Best Harness for Your English Bulldog

There are lots of harnesses to select from when looking for a harness for your bulldog. This availability of ample options will get a lot of buyers confused.

There are things you should look out for which will help you make the right choice.

Comfort

It is important that any English Bulldog harness you use for your dog is comfortable. With the use of the right harness, you will not only have a wonderful experience when making use of it. You will have less to struggle with as your dog will not be irritated in any way by the harness.

Safety

The ideal harness should offer a lot of safety and should also be durable. It should be able to last for a long time even after being washed severally.

Adjustability

Your dog will get bigger. This means you will need an adjustable harness.

Range of Colors

It might appear that color only plays an important role in aesthetics. Well, the truth is color is more than aesthetics as far as harnesses are concerned. There are certain colors a dog will be intimidated by. If you end up getting any of these colors, you will need to teach your dog to be comfortable.

Points of Attachment

There is no standard point for attaching a harness. Different harnesses come with different attachment points. The implication of this is harnesses with more than one attachment points should be valued over those with a single attachment point.

Best Harnesses for English Bulldogs

#1 – Chai’s Choice Best Front Range Dog Harness

It has a modern design and can be easily used for any dog.

Pro

Comes with lots of colors

Can be easily attached to belt

Con

It lacks tags

#2 – Julius-K9 IDC Harness with Security Lock

This is perhaps the best harness for your dog if comfort and adjustability are at the top on your list.

Pros

Features belly and front straps

Its edges are reflective

Con

It has just one color

#3 – Ruffwear-Front Range All-Day Adventure Harness for Dogs

This harness is a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics. It would make a great addition to any home with a dog.

Pros

It is adjustable

It is comfortable

Cons

Its ID pocket needs improvement

#4 – Expawlorer Best Front Range No-Pull Dog Harness

This harness is comfortable and features a reflective design. It is therefore ideal for night walks

Pro

Its design is very reflective

Comes with more than one points of attachment

Con

Lacks tag pocket

#5 – PUPTECK Best Front Range No-Pull Dog Harness

This harness can be used to handle various kinds of walk. It is padding also makes it extremely comfortable and the lightweight materials make it easy to carry about.

Pros

Its chest and belly are padded

Its mesh materials are lightweight.

Con

It features just single attachment for XS and X sizes.

Conclusion

With a choice of the best features of a harness, you can purchase the ideal harness for your dog

