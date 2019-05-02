Bernie Sanders statement on Senate Yemen vote
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders issued the following statement following a Senate vote on whether to override the president’s veto of S.J. Res. 7.
“The bad news today: we were unable today to override Trump’s veto regarding U.S. intervention in this horrific war in Yemen. The good news: for the first time in 45 years, Congress used the War Powers Act to reassert its constitutional responsibility over the use of armed forces.
Let me be clear: this is the beginning of a bipartisan process to take back our responsibility over these most important matters. My likeminded colleagues and I, in a bipartisan fashion, will utilize all of the legislative tools at our disposal—including further use of the War Powers Act.”
