Ben Cline and HR 1

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline isn’t on board, not surprisingly, with the Democrats’ For the People Act.

“As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I was shocked that the Democrats would support the unconstitutional boondoggle that is HR 1,” said Cline, a Republican. “The bill flies in the face of law and order and it is nothing more than an attempt by Democrats to hijack our Republic at taxpayer expense. HR 1 would limit free speech, use tax dollars to fund extreme candidates, and violate the Constitution by superseding a state’s ability to determine voter eligibility.”

Not exactly. The For the People Act, HR 1, aims at making voting registration easier, make it harder for states to take voters off the rolls, a process we’ve seen abused, provide for public financing of House candidates to counter the influence of corporate dollars, and require presidents and vice presidents to release their tax returns, among other things.

Among those other things: