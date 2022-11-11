Baroque ensemble presents Western Noël concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble continues its 2022–23 season with Western Noël: French, Dutch, British & Belgian with public concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond running Dec. 2-5.

The performances will take place:

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Ct., Waynesboro

Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Road, Keswick

Sunday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.: Saint Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond

Monday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.: Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond

The program will feature soprano Sheila Dietrich of Staunton and lutenist Cameron Welke and include carols, wassails and dances of Western European countries, with a selection from Handel’s Messiah.

Airs of Britain such as “Lute-book lullaby,” improvisations on “Greensleeves,” and the Irish “Wexford carol” join the work of composers Henry Purcell, Robert de Visée, Josquin des Prez, John Dowland & Jean-Philippe Rameau.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are available online and at the door, $25 general admission; $10 youth and students. Richmond performances are free.

The 12th Season is sponsored in part by grants from the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rea Charitable Trust.

For more information, visit www.tnrbaroque.org