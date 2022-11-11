Menu
baroque ensemble presents western noel concerts in waynesboro keswick and richmond
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Baroque ensemble presents Western Noël concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond

Crystal Graham
Published:

Three Notchd RoadThree Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble continues its 2022–23 season with Western Noël: French, Dutch, British & Belgian with public concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond running Dec. 2-5.

The performances will take place:

  • Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Ct., Waynesboro
  • Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.: Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Road, Keswick
  • Sunday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.: Saint Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond
  • Monday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.: Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond

The program will feature soprano Sheila Dietrich of Staunton and lutenist Cameron Welke and include carols, wassails and dances of Western European countries, with a selection from Handel’s Messiah.

Airs of Britain such as “Lute-book lullaby,” improvisations on “Greensleeves,” and the Irish “Wexford carol” join the work of composers Henry Purcell, Robert de Visée, Josquin des Prez, John Dowland & Jean-Philippe Rameau.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are available online and at the door, $25 general admission; $10 youth and students. Richmond performances are free.

The 12th Season is sponsored in part by grants from the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rea Charitable Trust.

For more information, visit www.tnrbaroque.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

