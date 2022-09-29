baltimore ravens defensive tackle michael pierce undergoes season ending surgery

The Baltimore Ravens defense took another blow on Thursday, with defensive tackle Michael Pierce announcing on Instagram that he will undergo season-ending surgery on a torn biceps.

Pierce ranks sixth among interior defensive linemen with an 86.9 Pro Football Focus grade in 2022, with five tackles and four QB pressures through three games.

The 2016 free agent out of Samford, in his second stint with the Ravens, after spending the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings, was injured after playing 11 defensive snaps in Baltimore’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The Ravens have depth at defensive tackle with Miami alum Calais Campbell (PFF grade: 76.8, 145 snaps), Justin Madubuike (PFF grade: 84.1, 119 snaps), Broderick Washington (PFF grade: 61.7, 102 snaps), UVA alum Brent Urban (PFF grade: 59.6, 47 snaps) and 2022 third-round pick Travis Jones (PFF grade: 61.2, 29 snaps).

All 29 of Jones’ snaps came after Pierce went down in the New England game, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh thought he played well.

“Travis is going to be a very impactful player,” Harbaugh said. “It was his first outing, and he played hard. He’s going to learn a lot from it. He played well enough for the first time out, but of course we have high expectations for him, and he’s only going to get better from here.”