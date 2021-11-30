Backstory on the removal, relocation of Waynesboro Civil War monument

About that Dec. 13 public hearing on the removal and relocation of the Col. William H. Harman monument in Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro: the monument has already been removed and relocated.

The removal and relocation, for now on a temporary basis, according to the city, was done quietly in 2020, after the monument was vandalized – painted red, we’re told.

After the vandalism, the monument to Harman – a former Augusta County Commonwealth’s attorney and Confederate Army colonel who died in the March 2, 1865 Battle of Waynesboro – was moved to the public works operations center for safe storage.

Long term, the city is working on plans for the South River Preserve project, and the preliminary plans for the project would require the monument to be moved to make way for the future improvements.

Per the state code, the city has to hold a public hearing before taking action on the long-term removal of the memorial.

That public hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School.

A notice announcing the public hearing also reported that the city will be accepting offers for the monument through Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Story by Chris Graham

