Avoli, Runion learn House committee assignments

Published Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 6:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

House freshmen John Avoli, R-Staunton, and Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, have received their initial House committee assignments.

Avoli, elected in November to represent the 20th House District, was appointed to the Education Committee as well as the Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions.

Runion, elected in November in the 25th House District, will serve on the Privilege and Elections Committee and the Communications, Technology and Innovation Committee.

“As a teacher, principal, coach, career and technical services director, and executive director of the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, I have dedicated 43 years of my life to education, and I am honored to be able to continue working to improve Virginia’s education system through my appointment to the Education Committee,” Avoli said.

The House Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions plays a vital role in the General Assembly addressing solutions to issues of wellness and healthcare across the Commonwealth.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the House Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions. Drawing upon my experience as an educator and mayor of Staunton, I look forward to working with my colleagues and collective Community Service Boards to help provide care to Virginians who need it most,” Avoli said.

“I am honored to be appointed to serve on the Privilege and Elections committee along with the Communications, Technology and Innovation committee during the 2020-2021 General Assembly,” Runion said. “I believe elections are the bedrock of our representative democracy and we must protect and encourage trust in those processes. I’m also excited to be at the forefront of new technologies and how they impact the lives of Virginians.”

Related