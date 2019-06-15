Authors Cary Holladay, Bruce Holsinger to read at New Dominion Bookshop July 3

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with fiction writers Cary Holladay and Bruce Holsinger on Wednesday, July 3, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM.

Holladay will be reading from her new collection, Brides in the Sky: Stories and a Novella, and Holsinger will be reading from his new novel, The Gifted School. This event will be free and open to the public.

Holladay’s awards include an O. Henry Prize and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Brides in the Sky: Stories and a Novella is her eighth volume of fiction. Previous books include Horse People: Stories and The Deer in the Mirror. Her stories and essays have appeared in Alaska Quarterly Review, Blackbird, Cincinnati Review, The Georgia Review, The Hudson Review, The Sewanee Review, Shenandoah, Tin House, Virginia Quarterly Review, and many other journals. She teaches creative writing at the University of Memphis. Her work reflects the history and folklore of her native Virginia. For more details, visit caryholladay.net.

Holsinger is a fiction writer and literary scholar based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship. He is the author ofThe Gifted School, to appear from Riverhead (Penguin Random House) in summer 2019; as well as A Burnable Book (2014) and The Invention of Fire (2015), award-winning historical novels published by William Morrow (HarperCollins). His essays and reviews have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, The Washington Post, Slate, and many other publications. Since 2005 he has taught in the Department of English at the University of Virginia, where he specializes in medieval literature and modern critical thought and serves as editor of the quarterly journal New Literary History.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google