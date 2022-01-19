Authorities investigating burglaries in Harrisonburg, Augusta County

Harrisonburg Police are investigating the reported burglary of the Medicap Pharmacy located at 1851 Virginia Ave.

According to HPD, the offenders used prying tools to gain entry through the front door around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, before fleeing in a white sedan shortly after entering the business.

As HPD officers were investigating the burglary, they learned that the same offenders had broken into a pharmacy in the Fishersville area of Augusta County approximately one hour prior to this incident.

Detectives from HPD and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together by sharing information, examining evidence and pursuing investigative leads.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Miller at 540-437-4404 or email him at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)