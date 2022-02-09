Authorities link pharmacy break-ins in Harrisonburg, Augusta County

Authorities in Harrisonburg and Augusta County are investigating the latest in a series of break-ins at pharmacies in the area over the past few weeks.

Two unknown offenders broke into the Harrisonburg Community Health Center pharmacy located at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive on Tuesday morning at around 1:15 a.m., according to Harrisonburg Police.

Two male offenders arrived on location in a red two-door Honda Civic and used pry bars to break into the business.

Each suspect was wearing dark colored clothing, masks, hoodies and gloves. The suspects reportedly stole several types of medications prior to fleeing the scene.

Two other break-ins had been reported in Augusta County that would fit a timeline of them all being related.

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 2:41 a.m. and 3:03 a.m., the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center was notified of burglar alarms at the Fishersville Pharmacy at 2:41 a.m. and the Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy at 3:03 a.m.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived at both locations, and discovered that both businesses had been forcibly broken into with unknown items being taken.

Two weeks ago, back on Jan. 19, authorities in Harrisonburg and Augusta County reported another set of break-ins that appeared to be related to each other.

Those with information about the crimes are asked to contact HPD Detective Greg Miller at 540-437-4404 or email him at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov, or to contact Investigator Matt Vincent at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

You can also call Crime Stoppers in Harrisonburg at (540) 574-5050 or in Augusta County at (800) 322-2017.

Story by Chris Graham