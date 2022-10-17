Author Christopher G. De Pree to speak about astronomical mindfulness

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.

De Pree will be speaking about his recent book, Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets, which was released from HarperOne/HarperCollins earlier this year.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Astronomical Mindfulness, coauthored by an astronomer (De Pree) and a renowned popular science writer (Sarah Scoles), this unique illustrated guide is filled with engaging exercises that deepen your knowledge of the skies above, encourage you to take necessary pauses every day, and foster a renewed sense of presence in the universe.

Thousands of years ago, most humans had a deep understanding of the stars and their motions. Today, modern humans have lost this connection, according to a news release.

Astronomical Mindfulness helps us all reconnect to the skies above, guiding us through the fundamental ways in which our planet moves through the solar system and how these motions determine our perception of time and place.

Offering a concise, in-depth look at the sun, the moon, the planets, and the stars, it teaches us to observe and understand the elements comprising the celestial sphere – deepening our lives and helping us become more informed, engaged, and mindful every day.

De Pree is the director of the National Radio Dynamic Zone Project at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. He has served as professor of astronomy and director of the Bradley Observatory at Agnes Scott College for 25 five years, and he is the author of several popular astronomy books, most recently Idiot’s Guides: The Cosmos.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.