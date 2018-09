Augusta Solar special-use permit public hearing canceled

A special-use permit hearing for a solar project proposed by Augusta Solar LLC scheduled for Sept. 26 has been canceled.

The county is awaiting results from several studies related to the project application. Augusta Solar has also submitted a revised site plan.

The public hearing will be rescheduled at a future date.

