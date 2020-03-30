Augusta Health update: Testing triage system

Augusta Health erected a triage tent outside of the emergency department entrance on Monday, a test, according to a hospital press release, of Augusta Health’s planning system.

The tent doesn’t indicate a large influx of patients with COVID-19 systems, according to the presser, which also notes that Augusta Health has yet to report a positive COVID-19 case, despite the presence of several in the local community.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed three cases – two in Augusta County and one in Staunton – on Sunday.

According to a report in the News Leader, the three cases are related – and were traced to a group from a local church that attended a faith-based event in North Carolina on March 9.

There was also a report involving a Nelson County resident who is an employee at the McKee Foods plant in Stuarts Draft that was confirmed over the weekend.

So, there’s your four confirmed local cases so far, though, as the press release notes, Augusta Health “expect(s) this number to change as we continue to test community members.”

It’s hard to quote nobody in a press release, but there are of course much bigger issues to deal with these days.

Spiritual Care Call Line

A special Spiritual Care Call Lines has been established for patients, families, and staff to contact Chaplain Services and request services during the COVID-19 response.

(540) 294-4207

Monday through Friday, 10 am – 4 pm

Leave a message if there is no answer.

Impact on Interpreters on Campus

Augusta Health’s No Visitation/No Access Policy in response to the COVID-19 outbreak impacts all inpatient and outpatient areas. The decision has been made to restrict the building access of all interpreters with the exception of low vision and tactile interpreters.

Decisions on other exceptions will be made on a limited case by case basis.

Instead, Augusta Health will use Video Remote Interpreting and Over the Phone Interpreting as needed in order to keep all patients safe and well.

Story by Chris Graham

