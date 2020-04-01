Augusta Health reports first two positive COVID-19 cases

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 6:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta Health confirmed Wednesday that it has tested two patients who have been confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

No details on either of the two cases were released to the public along with the announcement.

“Central Shenandoah Health District is conducting a thorough investigation for each COVID-19 case,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “Those who have been identified as exposed to a COVID-19 case will be notified by CSHD and informed of the steps necessary to remain healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“That said, it is still extremely important that individuals continue to follow social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and staying home as much as possible,” Kornegay said. “We recognize this is a challenging time for everyone and appreciate each individual’s commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments