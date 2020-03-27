Augusta Health increasing use of telehealth services

Published Friday, Mar. 27, 2020, 4:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta Health Outpatient Behavioral Health has implemented Telehealth to provide community care without people having to leave their homes and risking exposure.

Some details on how Outpatient Behavioral Health’s Telehealth works:

All intakes appointments, individual appointments and follow-ups will be scheduled by Telehealth only.

The Telehealth audio/visual session will be held using Doxy.Me, which is a secure and HIPAA compliant platform.

Behavioral Health hours are

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fridays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. beginning April 3

Call (540) 213-2525 to schedule an appointment.

Other Augusta Medical Group medical practices and ambulatory sites are also implementing Telehealth services. These practices are calling patients whose appointments could be appropriate for a Telehealth visit and providing further instructions.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments