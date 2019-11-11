Augusta Health hosting annual Diabetes Day

Augusta Health is hosting its annual Diabetes Day on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Diabetes is a serious illness that occurs when the body cannot produce or respond appropriately to insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to absorb and use glucose to fuel the body’s cells.

Diabetes lowers life expectancy by up to 15 years, increases the risk of heart disease by two to four times and is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower limb amputations and adult blindness. Effective therapy can prevent or delay diabetes complications.

According to the Augusta Health 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, 16.9 percent of area adults reported having been diagnosed with Diabetes. This is up from 13.9 percent in the 2016 CHNA and higher prevalence than in Virginia as a whole (10.5 percent) and the US (13.3 percent).

The prevalence is higher with age and among residents of low-income households.

Diabetes Day is an afternoon of presentations on topics related to Diabetes:

12-1 pm: Understanding Type 2 Diabetes—Why is it so hard to treat? Nelly Maybee, MD, Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology

1:30-2 pm: Cooking Demonstration Jaqlin Feldstein, Augusta Health Nutrition Services

2-3 pm: A Closer Look at Obesity: Understanding Obesity as a Chronic Disease Kara Meeks, MS, RDN, DCES, Augusta Health Diabetes Education

Additionally, there will be free diabetes screenings and blood pressure checks.

