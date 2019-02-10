Augusta Health honors its Rock Stars

Augusta Health honored its 2018 class of Augusta Health Rock Stars at a recent thank-you event.

Augusta Health Rock Stars are valued employees who have a profound influence on the culture of Augusta Health through their demonstration of four key qualities—compassion, expertise, safety and efficiency.

The Rock Stars awards were presented by Mary Mannix, President and CEO and Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Human Resources.

