Augusta Health honors its Rock Stars

Published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 5:05 pm

Augusta Health honored its 2018 class of Augusta Health Rock Stars at a recent thank-you event.

Augusta Health Rock Stars are valued employees who have a profound influence on the culture of Augusta Health through their demonstration of four key qualities—compassion, expertise, safety and efficiency.

The Rock Stars awards were presented by Mary Mannix, President and CEO and Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Human Resources.

Front Row:  Leroy Smith, Nutrition Services; Eric Marston, Supply Chain; Cathey Hall, Operating Room; Crystal Lambert, Pharmacy; Amanda Wilson, Professional Practice Education; Leigh Anderson, Center for Caner and Blood Disorders; Rob Szeles, MD, Augusta Health Hospitalists; Jack Breaux, MD, Augusta Health Hospitalists.
Back Row: Sherri Carter, Staff Education; Jimmy Cale, Plant Operations; Beth England, Augusta Health Pulmonology; Lisa M. Smith, Radiology; Byron Crump, Construction; Bobbi Hughes, Decision Support; Chris Fisher, Patient Access; Jeff Lum, Physical Therapy; Amy Prochaska, Physical Therapy; Al Hogan, Nutrition Services; Chad Hall, Augusta Health Cardiology.

